Mumbai: Cops look for 27-year-old specially-abled woman missing from Chembur

A 27-year-old specially-abled woman has been reported missing at Chembur police station after she boarded a bus while waiting at the stop. The woman, Ayushi Majethiya, was reported missing on March 25, and was last seen at Sanpada railway station, boarding a Panvel-bound train. Majethiya's kin are worried sick as she also suffers from epilepsy and could get convulsions if she skips the medicine.

According to the family, Ayushi had gone out on stroll with her mother on March 25, after which she went missing from a bus stop near the Jain temple. Ayushi had climbed into a bus that was passing by and was later spotted in a Bandra local train the same day, wherein she travelled to Andheri via the Harbour line and then to Santacruz Railway station, as seen in the CCTV camera footage. The next day, she was spotted on a train at Sanpada station, going towards Panvel at around 4 pm by the cleaners.

Ayushi's brother Nishant said, "Ayushi is a special child and she cannot talk, while she is also suffering from epilepsy. It is a serious medical condition, for which she was on regular medication. Our worry is that if she stays without taking medicines for 48 hours, then she might get convulsions. Our other worry is that if she gets into a long distance train from Panvel, it would be further difficult to trace her."

The Majethiyas have registered a missing person’s complaint at the Chembur police station, who are scrutinizing the CCTV camera footage to trace her location. The family also met Joint Commissioner of Police to hurry up the search for Ayushi and is very thankful for all the help and support from the police department so far.