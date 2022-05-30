Mumbai: Cops lodge complaint against loan sharks for harassing victims | Pexel

Ghatkopar police have registered a criminal offence against an unknown person for allegedly trying to extort money from two persons by threatening them to repay the loans or else they would send morphed obscene photographs to those in their contact list.



According to the police, in the first case, the victim had downloaded a mobile phone based loan application on his phone and had uploaded his identity and bank account details in order to check the loan procedures.



"As per the victim, while he did not apply for any loan, Rs 3850 got credited to his bank account. The victim repaid the money, but despite that, he had received calls and messages from unknown numbers, threatening him to repay the money, else they would send his obscene photograph to those in his contact list," said a police officer.



Speaking about the second case, the officer said, "Another victim had taken a loan of Rs 18000 from a different mobile loan providing application and had repaid the same. In his statement, the victim stated that he had been receiving messages from 15 unknown numbers abusing and threatening him to repay the loan. The callers also told the victim that they had prepared his nude photograph which they would share with those in his contact list and induced the victim to pay additional Rs 11,682."



The police have registered a case on charges of intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, punishment for criminal intimidation and punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.



