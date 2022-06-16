e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Cops likely to issue summons to actor Karanvir Bohra and others in cheating case

The police have registered a case on charges of cheating under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
Actor Karanvir Bohra |

Oshiwara police is likely to issue summons to actor Karanvir Bohra and others named in the FIR to record their statements in connection with a cheating case probed by them.

"We will be issuing summons to Karanvir Bohra and others named in the case to record their statements," senior police inspector Manohar Dhanawade told FPJ on Thursday.

The Oshiwara police on Monday had filed an FIR against Bohra and others for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman, a fashion designer and garment businesswoman, of nearly Rs 1.99 crore after promising to return it at 2.5% interest.

The police had said Bohra and others had paid the complainant some amount of money, which they had taken in 2019 but failed to return the remaining amount, after which he reportedly did not respond to the woman’s repeated calls inquiring about her money.

The police have registered a case on charges of cheating under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Bohra had recently appeared on a television reality show Lock Upp and had also been a Bigg Boss contestant earlier.

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Cops likely to issue summons to actor Karanvir Bohra and others in cheating case

RECENT STORIES

Indians' funds in Swiss banks jump 50 percent to over Rs 30k crore on surge in securities,...

Indians' funds in Swiss banks jump 50 percent to over Rs 30k crore on surge in securities,...

Mumbai: Mini school van catches fire; Andheri RTO to send notice to owner for having no vehicle...

Mumbai: Mini school van catches fire; Andheri RTO to send notice to owner for having no vehicle...

Youth protests against Agnipath scheme in many cities of Rajasthan

Youth protests against Agnipath scheme in many cities of Rajasthan

West Bengal Assembly Speaker revokes suspension of Suvendu Adhikari and six other BJP MLAs

West Bengal Assembly Speaker revokes suspension of Suvendu Adhikari and six other BJP MLAs

Mumbai: House caves in as minor landslide hits Kurla; watch video

Mumbai: House caves in as minor landslide hits Kurla; watch video