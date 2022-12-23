Mumbai: Cops grill man after toy gun stunt on Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway goes viral

File Photo

Mumbai: A stunt on the newly inaugurated Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway proved costly for a 30-year-old Aurangabad resident, after a video of the incident went viral on social media and the police registered an offence against him. According to the police, on Dec 14, a video had gone viral wherein the man could be seen coming out of an SUV, carrying a firearm in filmi style in front of Samruddhi Expressway tunnel and firing a round in the air.



Superintendent of Police, Aurangabad Rural, Manish Kalwaniya took serious note of the incident and directed the police and local crime branch to trace the person in the video, along with the firearm used. The police managed to trace the person to Begumpura in Aurangabad. They then made a detailed inquiry with the man regarding the video and the firearm. He told the police that he had used a toy gun meant for children to make the video and with the help of his friend, got the video edited with special effects and sound effects to make it look like a real firearm.



The police then made inquiries with the suspect's friend who admitted to having given the visual and sound effects in the video. “Some app was used to edit the video to include special effects. We seized the toy gun and recorded statements of the two. They have not been arrested. Since the firearm used in the video turned out to be a toy, we would pursue this case as a non-cognisable offence and not as per the Arms Act,” Mr Kalwaniya told FPJ, adding that patrolling on the expressway has been increased as it gets secluded at times.