Mumbai: Cops get last chance to spell out if Kangana created communal strife

In what could spell troubles for actress Kangana Ranaut, a Magistrate court in Andheri on Tuesday transferred a plea seeking sedition charges against her, to a sessions court. Further, another court has given a last chance to Mumbai Police to spell out if a case of attempt of creating disharmony and promoting enmity between two communities is made out against her.

This comes on private complaints filed against Kangana by advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh seeking strict action against her for her "targeting the Tablighi Jamaat and urging netizens to kill them."

The advocate has also highlighted her series of tweets against the Maharashtra government, state police force and also against the Muslim community.

In the communal disharmony matter, Kashif argued, "I have given the contact details of the accused to the Amboli Police, got my statements recorded a month back, despite the same the police is wasting time of this court by seeking dates. No further chance be given to them."

Accordingly, the court granted further time till February 5 with a specific directive to the police to file a report stating if any offence is made against Kangana and Rangoli.

As far as the sedition matter is concerned, Kashif informed, "The court has taken evidence of prosecution witness on record to further commit and transfer the case before Sessions court (since the offence is triable by Sessions court). The sessions court is likely to take up the matter on January 19."