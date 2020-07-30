Mumbai cops' focus is onnepotism, lament Sushant Singh Rajput kin

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family does not want an investigation into the actor’s suicide to be carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), but by the Bihar Police, their lawyer said on Thursday. He called into doubt the Mumbai Police's investigation, claiming it seemed to be merely an inquiry into the nepotism angle to the case.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Vikas Singh, lawyer for Rajput's family, said the Mumbai police seemed to be merely conducting an inquiry on the nepotism angle by calling Bollywood personalities.

"I don't know if it is an inquiry under the CrPC or IPC," he said, dismissing the investigation by the city police.

Asked why Rajput’s father and sister had not named Rhea Chakraborty in their statements before the Mumbai Police, Singh said the police was trying to "cover-up" and called such claims "nonsense".

Singh said the family members had asked the police to investigate people connected with Rajput. "Even before 25 June, they said that his life was in danger."

A four-member team from the Bihar Police, who are in Mumbai to probe the abetment to suicide case against Rhea Chakraborty and others, on Thursday began scrutinising Rajput’s financial transactions and bank account details, sources said.

The team visited several places, including Rhea Chakraborty’s residence, but did not find her at home, said a Mumbai police officer, who did not wish to be named.

According to the officer, the Bihar police team visited a private sector bank’s branch in Bandra, where Rajput had an account, he said. The Bihar team is likely to question some people linked to Rajput, including his ex-girlfriend, actress Ankita Lokhande, sources said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai on Thursday said the Bihar police did not follow established protocols.

"The Mumbai police have registered a case... from day one we are investigating it," he said.