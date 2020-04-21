Mumbai: Cops distribute foodgrain packets in Worli Janata Colony

Mumbai: Besides ensuring that the lockdown norms are strictly followed, the Mumbai Police has also been providing a helping hand to needy families amidst this pandemic. In one such example, Deputy Commissioner Police (DCP) Zone 5 headed by Niyati Thakar Dave and her team distributed about 2,000 foodgrain packets in Janta Colony, Worli, which has been declared a containment zone by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

Mumbai's Worli area has been completely sealed after several CoVID-19 cases were identified. Worli falls in G-south civic ward, which has recorded, till date, the highest number of coronavirus cases in comparison to the other wards of the city. Moreover, Janata Colony is a densely populated slum pocket having small houses, where lower income group people reside. As the area has been sealed, residents were in a state of distress with no money and work following the lockdown extension.

DCP Dave, speaking to the FPJ, commented, “Janata Colony in Worli is one of the city's densely populated slum pockets and mostly daily wage earners live here. With the area being sealed, they were unable to come out to buy essential items. So, we requested Reliance and former Mumbai Police Commissioner AN Roy's NGO Vandana Foundation to provide some foodgrain packets, which was distributed here." She added that unlike Worli Koliwada, which has also been sealed, this colony has no shops inside the vicity from where the residents can buy essential items. According to the Mumbai Police, the initiative was undertaken to prevent citizens living in this containment zone from leaving their homes for buying essential food items.

Dadar Police Station Senior Inspector Diwakar Shelke said, "To avoid any rush during the distribution of foodgrain packets, we divided our staff into different teams that visited these houses and gave them tokens first. About 2,000 tokens were given. In a nearby located school, in batches, 15kg ration was given to each family." The zone 5 police has managed to make arrangements for next 15 days by providing ration to these needy people, he stated.