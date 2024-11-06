Mumbai: Cops Deny Hoax Bomb Threat Call To NIA Courts

Colaba police conduct routine security checks at NIA courts after bomb threat claim; no explosives found | Representational Image/ Pixabay

Mumbai: The registrar office of the special courts hearing sensitive cases like 2008 Malegaon blast, ISIS modules and the Elghar Parishad conspiracy is said to have received a hoax bomb threat call on October 30, a day before the Diwali. However, the officers from Colaba police station refuted the claim, saying that no such call has been received.

According to sources, the caller claimed that explosives had been planted in the special courts hearing the cases registered by National Investigation Agency (NIA). Subsequently, the court administration alerted the Colaba police, which along with the bomb disposal squad reached the court for a security check.

Though nothing was found, the cops took a note of the same, said the source. Senior public prosecutor confirmed that a threat message was indeed received and the local police station was alerted. However, nothing suspicious was found by the agencies.

However, the officers from the Colaba police station agreed that a team visited the sessions court four days ago, but added that it was a routine exercise. According to the sources, when this routine checking was underway, one of the special judges expressed threat to their life and also sent a letter to the registrar in the same regards. The registrar had handed over the judge's letter to the Colaba police, no offence has been registered yet.