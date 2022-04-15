Mumbai: Cops crack whip on honking, modified silencers in city

In a crackdown on noise pollution in the city in the form of needless honking and modified silencers, the Mumbai Traffic Police have taken action on 214 vehicles for honking and 124 vehicles for modified silencers in a special drive. The police have said that many buses use pressurised horns, and those caught with modified silencers, their bikes will be seized and will not be returned unless the original silencers are produced to the police.

The data revealed by Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, states that from April 5 to April 13, the Mumbai Police initiated action against 214 motorists for honking unnecessarily in residential areas. Pandey had said in Sunday's interaction that those caught honking for no reason will have to spend two to three hours at traffic police stations wherein they will be given training on traffic rules. Earlier the punishment for honking was limited to a fine.

The data further states that in an action on modified silencers, which cause a lot of noise, leading to anxiety, irritation and bad effect on the health of children, elderly and pregnant women, the police seized 124 bikes within the stipulated time. Moreover, Raj Tilak Roushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic HQ) said that the bikes with modified silencers will be seized, and the noisy silencers will be destroyed by the police.

"The bike will be returned to the offender only after he/she produces the original silencer. We will be taking stringent action against the offender and make them understand the severity of the situation," added DCP Roushan. While the first time offender will be issued a fine of ₹1,000, a similar offence committed second or more times will attract a fine of ₹2,000, said police.

Police have also started seizing vehicles, after noticing that, just booking under the Indian Penal Code sections those caught for the racing night, wrong side driving, and other traffic violations is not enough.

