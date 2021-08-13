e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 01:04 AM IST

Mumbai: Cops can’t identify man killed in road accident

Staff Reporter

The police are yet to identify a 35-year-old man who was killed a fortnight ago in a road accident near Kurar on the south-bound arm of the Western Express Highway (WEH). According to Kurar police, the man was run over by a four-wheeler while crossing the road near Shiv Sena office on July 29. He was rushed to Trauma Care Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 01:04 AM IST

