Mumbai: Cops can’t identify man killed in road accident

The police are yet to identify a 35-year-old man who was killed a fortnight ago in a road accident near Kurar on the south-bound arm of the Western Express Highway (WEH). According to Kurar police, the man was run over by a four-wheeler while crossing the road near Shiv Sena office on July 29. He was rushed to Trauma Care Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 01:04 AM IST