 Mumbai: Cops Bust Recruitment Racket In Andheri; 1 Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Cops Bust Recruitment Racket In Andheri; 1 Held

Mumbai: Cops Bust Recruitment Racket In Andheri; 1 Held

A police team raided the fake office in Andheri east and seized 45 Vodafone SIM cards, 10 Jio SIM cards, eight laptops, one desktop, two mobile phones, two fake stamps, Rs1,22,000 in cash, visiting cards and other documents.

NK GuptaUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 12:43 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Cops Bust Recruitment Racket In Andheri; 1 Held | Representative Image

Mumbai Police Crime Branch’s Unit 8 has busted a recruitment racket after raiding an office in Andheri (East) and arresting a 52-year-old man.

Krishna Tripathi was working as an agent at a fake recruitment company named E Axis Immigration Services Pvt Ltd. The company is operated by a Dubai-based individual who is accused of allegedly defrauding more than 100 people seeking jobs outside India.

The matter came to light when one of the victim registered an FIR at MIDC police station.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Dog Trainer Dies After Being Allegedly Attacked By Great Dane At Training Centre In...
article-image

According to the police, Imran Chamandi and Haqib, a resident of Dubai opened E Axis Immigration Services in a rented office three years ago. The office employs three-four agents who target unemployed youth.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: CET Cell Revises Seat Matrix After Complaints On SEBC Quota Misapplication In Medical And Dental Colleges
Maharashtra: CET Cell Revises Seat Matrix After Complaints On SEBC Quota Misapplication In Medical And Dental Colleges
Mumbai: NCLT Orders Resolution Professional To Admit MCGM’s ₹895 Crore Claim Against HDIL For Tax Defaults
Mumbai: NCLT Orders Resolution Professional To Admit MCGM’s ₹895 Crore Claim Against HDIL For Tax Defaults
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Security Guard Duped Of ₹1.6 Lakh In Fake Ayurvedic Kidney Cure Scam; Dadar Police Launch Investigation
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Security Guard Duped Of ₹1.6 Lakh In Fake Ayurvedic Kidney Cure Scam; Dadar Police Launch Investigation
Haryana Mob Lynching: 7 Arrested, Including 2 Minors, For Killing West Bengal Migrant Worker Over Beef Allegations In Charkhi Dadri; VIDEO
Haryana Mob Lynching: 7 Arrested, Including 2 Minors, For Killing West Bengal Migrant Worker Over Beef Allegations In Charkhi Dadri; VIDEO

“More than 100 victims have been deceived in this fake recruitment racket. They were offered jobs as drivers, assistant operators, accountants and office boys in the UK and Europe. Each victim paid approximately Rs3 lakh, which was never returned, resulting in earnings of several crores from the business,” a police official said.

According to the police, Chamandi is currently outside Mumbai, while Haqib has been operating the business from Dubai.

Read Also
Mumbai: Tax Consultant & Businessman Sentenced To 5 Years In Tax Refund Fraud Case; 2 Others...
article-image

A police team raided the fake office and seized 45 Vodafone SIM cards, 10 Jio SIM cards, eight laptops, one desktop, two mobile phones, two fake stamps, Rs1,22,000 in cash, visiting cards and other documents.

Tripathi was recently produced in court and sent to police custody till September 3.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: CET Cell Revises Seat Matrix After Complaints On SEBC Quota Misapplication In Medical...

Maharashtra: CET Cell Revises Seat Matrix After Complaints On SEBC Quota Misapplication In Medical...

Mumbai: Cops Bust Recruitment Racket In Andheri; 1 Held

Mumbai: Cops Bust Recruitment Racket In Andheri; 1 Held

Mumbai: NCLT Orders Resolution Professional To Admit MCGM’s ₹895 Crore Claim Against HDIL For...

Mumbai: NCLT Orders Resolution Professional To Admit MCGM’s ₹895 Crore Claim Against HDIL For...

Mumbai Horror: Labourer Held For Sexual Assault On 2-Yr-Old In Kalyan

Mumbai Horror: Labourer Held For Sexual Assault On 2-Yr-Old In Kalyan

Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Security Guard Duped Of ₹1.6 Lakh In Fake Ayurvedic Kidney Cure Scam; Dadar...

Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Security Guard Duped Of ₹1.6 Lakh In Fake Ayurvedic Kidney Cure Scam; Dadar...