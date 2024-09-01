Mumbai: Cops Bust Recruitment Racket In Andheri; 1 Held | Representative Image

Mumbai Police Crime Branch’s Unit 8 has busted a recruitment racket after raiding an office in Andheri (East) and arresting a 52-year-old man.

Krishna Tripathi was working as an agent at a fake recruitment company named E Axis Immigration Services Pvt Ltd. The company is operated by a Dubai-based individual who is accused of allegedly defrauding more than 100 people seeking jobs outside India.

The matter came to light when one of the victim registered an FIR at MIDC police station.

According to the police, Imran Chamandi and Haqib, a resident of Dubai opened E Axis Immigration Services in a rented office three years ago. The office employs three-four agents who target unemployed youth.

“More than 100 victims have been deceived in this fake recruitment racket. They were offered jobs as drivers, assistant operators, accountants and office boys in the UK and Europe. Each victim paid approximately Rs3 lakh, which was never returned, resulting in earnings of several crores from the business,” a police official said.

According to the police, Chamandi is currently outside Mumbai, while Haqib has been operating the business from Dubai.

A police team raided the fake office and seized 45 Vodafone SIM cards, 10 Jio SIM cards, eight laptops, one desktop, two mobile phones, two fake stamps, Rs1,22,000 in cash, visiting cards and other documents.

Tripathi was recently produced in court and sent to police custody till September 3.