Mumbai: Cops book jeweller for duping 22 people in investment fraud

The police have registered criminal offence against a jeweller for allegedly duping around 22 of its investors to the tune of lakhs of rupees by promising them lucrative returns on investment. Earlier Thane police had registered offence against the said jeweller for allegedly duping 26 investors to the tune of over Rs 1.56 crore.

According to the police, the complainant in the case works in a private company and is a resident of Mira Road. In January 2019, the victim had come across information about a jeweller who had eight branches across Maharashtra. The jeweller had allegedly promised 25 percent returns on investment annually.

As per the victim, he had visited the jeweller's store in Mira Road and from February 2019 onwards he and his family members had invested around Rs 1.60 lakh in the scheme offered by the jeweller. The victim in his complaint had stated that after the pandemic, the jeweller had shut down his operations and as many as 22 investors, including him had lost around Rs 16.53 lakh, police said.

The complainant recently approached Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road and got a complaint lodged against the accused under sections 34 (common intention), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 (fraudulent default by the financial establishment) and 4 (Attachment of properties on default of return of deposits) of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act in the matter.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:18 PM IST