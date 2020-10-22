Mumbai: Cops book city hospital resident doctor for rape

The Byculla police has booked a resident doctor of a south Mumbai hospital for allegedly raping another resident doctor of the hospital. The 27-year-old female doctor has alleged that on one occasion the accused had spiked her drink and allegedly raped her, following which the accused also took a video clip of the incident and raped her multiple times by threatening to make the video clip viral.

On December 31, 2019, a party was organised at the hospital’s rest room. The woman doctor alleged that the accused had sedated her drink and after drinking wine she felt drowsy, following which she slept in the room itself as she was on duty. When she regained her consciousness, she found the accused raping her, said the victim in her statement.

She further said that, the very next day the accused told her that he had recorded the entire incident and if she disclosed it, then he would make the video viral. By threatening to make the video viral, the accused doctor raped her repeatedly, said the doctor in her statement.

After the outbreak of COVID-19, her duty schedule was changed, due to which her harassment from the doctor reduced. However, on October 6, the accused touched her inappropriately in the hospital’s library, when she was studying, after which she narrated the incident to her husband who told her to approach the cops.

Following this, woman approached Byculla police and registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of rape (376), causing hurt by means of poison (328), repeated rape (376 (2) (N)), Molestation (354) and criminal intimidation (506, 2). We have yet not arrested the accused and our investigation is underway, said the police