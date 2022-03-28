Mumbai: Cops book 5 for duping crypto-currency investors to the tune of Rs 2.86 cr

The Pant Nagar police have registered a criminal offence against five persons for allegedly duping their investors to the tune of Rs 2.86 crore by inducing them to invest in their crypto-currency investment scheme.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is retired police official CG Ighe (60), a resident of Nashik. As per the victim, in February 2018, through a common friend he had learnt about a company that would promise lucrative returns on investment in crypto-currency. The victim had also attended a seminar organised by the company for investors at Ghatkopar.

"The victim and other investors had totally invested around Rs 2.86 crores in the crypto-currency but when even several months after the victims did not received any returns on their investment, they enquired with the company officials who claimed that market as down due to pandemic and hence there was delay on giving returns," said a police officer.

He added, "The victims have provided the documents of their investments and certain footage of the seminars which they had attended before they had invested in the scheme. The victims had also alleged that the company's web portal on which the victims were using their login IDs had also been non-functional. We have initiated a probe into the case."

The police have registered a case under sections 34 (common intention), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code, sections 3 (fraudulent default by the financial establishment), 4 (Attachment of properties on default of return of deposits) of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act in the matter and section 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 06:56 AM IST