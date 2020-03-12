Mumbai: Cops asked to cough up Rs 8L for ‘killing’ inmate

The judges were dealing with a plea by the wife of the inmate, who highlighted the ‘suspicious’ manner in which her husband died in custody in January 2019. She highlighted the numerous injuries on his husband at the time of death and also the post-mortem report.

The reported concluded the inmate succumbed to head injuries and damage to the brain and such injury can be caused due to hard and blunt object. The bench noted defence taken by police at the time CCTV installed in the jail were dysfunctional.

“This court has noticed in many cases that when there is the complaint of atrocities by police or the officers from jail, an excuse is given that the CCTV system was not working at the relevant time,” Justice Nalawade said.

“When poor persons are victims (in such cases) every part of the system which includes police and the court need to be on guard as there are always attempts made to cover up the things,” it said.