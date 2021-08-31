Mumbai: Cops arrest man for throwing leaked LPG cylinder, 17 injured

The Shahu Nagar police have arrested a 28-year-old man for negligently handling a leaked LPG cylinder that resulted in fire and injured around 17 people. The police said the arrested accused is identified as Mohammed Meraj Siddique, 28.

Deepak Palav, senior police inspector, Shahu Nagar police confirmed the arrest and said the accused was produced in court on Monday. Palav said that a case has been registered under section 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible material), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said the fire took place opposite Hotel Mubarak in Dharavi at around 12.15 pm on Sunday. "It was a ground plus two-storey structure in the slum. There was gas cylinder leakage at the house of Siddique who stayed on the first floor. He dragged the cylinder on the stairs and then threw it down resulting in a fire that injured around 17 people," said a police officer from Shahu Nagar police.

Gudiya Sharma in her early 30's who stays on the second floor noticed Siddique throwing the gas cylinder and is the complainant in the case.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 01:18 AM IST