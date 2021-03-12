Mumbai: Cops arrest driver who fled with employer’s Rs 75 lakh cash to MP

The Azad Maidan police arrested a 35-year-old man two days after he escaped with cash of Rs 75 lakh of his employer. The police have recovered almost all the booty from the accused Dipak Singh who escaped to Madhya Pradesh after theft.

The incident took place on Tuesday at 2, when Umesh Dodeja (43), a manager at a wine shop in Fort went inside his shop. When he returned to his car 10 minutes later, he found his car was locked and there were no sign of his driver Singh.

When he opened his car with a duplicate key, he was shocked to see the bag carrying Rs 75 lakh missing. The cash was for renewal of wine shop license, said police.

Realising that Singh has fled with the cash, Dodeja approached the Azad Maidan police and lodged a complaint. The police registered an offence under section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the IPC and began their investigation.

"During the investigation we traced the accused and arrested him from Shivpuri in MP. We have recovered Rs 74.64 lakh cash, a new mobile phone and a smart watch," said Vidyasagar Kalkundre, senior inspector of Azad Maidan police station. Singh was brought to Mumbai and produced before a court on Wednesday which remanded him to police custody.

In another case, the Azad Maidan police arrested three persons for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh from a jeweller in the first week of March. The police recovered gold chains worth Rs 24 lakh from them.