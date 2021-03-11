Mumbai: Cop who served in biggest COVID-19 hotspot in city dies of heart attack

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramesh Nangare, 55, who was attached to Saki Naka Division of Mumbai Police, succumbed to a heart attack on Thursday. Nangare, who was attached to the Dharavi police station during the peak COVID-19 times in March last year, was highly appreciated by senior policemen and ministers for his impeccable work. Reportedly, Nangare had taken a COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week.

Nangare, who is survived by his wife and three children, was recently promoted as an ACP and was on night rounds on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, Nangare started feeling uneasy and complained of pain, after which he was rushed to a Kandivali private hospital. During treatment, Nangare succumbed to the heart ailment.

Police officers close to Nangare said that he had planned to visit a temple on account of Maha Shivratri on Thursday. Nangare had played a crucial part by enforcing strict rules in the largest COVID-19 hotspot in the city, which was also praised by the World Health Organisation (WHO). He had single-handedly managed the police station, even as 60 personnel under him tested positive for the virus and many of them remained under quarantine for long periods, an official said.

A couple of days ago, Nangare had taken the second shot of the vaccine for COVID-19, said an official. Nangare was healthy and a regular yoga practicing officer, wherein he had no prior health complaints. While on duty in Dharavi, as a senior police inspector, Nangare had not seen his family between March and May to keep them safe.