Mumbai: Cop runs over pedestrian near Mahalaxmi Race Course; arrested

A 55-year-old man was killed after a car driven by a policeman ran over him in south Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The police constable who drove the car was arrested on Friday for the offence registered against him at Tardeo police station, an official said.

The accident took place around 8.46 pm on Thursday near Mahalaxmi race course, where Vakil Salim Ansari was mowed down by the speeding car while crossing the road, he said.

The accused policeman has been booked under sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.