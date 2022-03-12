Mumbai: Cop held for extortion gets four days in police custody

The police inspector Om Wangate arrested for allegedly demanding extortion from angadias or traditional couriers has been granted four days of police custody by Esplanade court on Friday.

Wangate surrendered before the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of theMumbai crime branch on Thursday evening after the Bombay High Court refused to grant him pre arrest bail.

He was booked for demanding extortion from angadias.

