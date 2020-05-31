Mumbai cop dies of COVID-19

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) attached to the Andheri Railway Police succumbed to the novel Coronavirus on Saturday. The deceased policeman, ASI Suresh Hatankar, was a 1987-batch cop and was tested positive for COVID-19 after he fell sick 10 days ago. Meanwhile, another policeman attached to Samta Nagar police station was welcomed with an applause after he beat COVID-19 and resumed duty on Saturday.
