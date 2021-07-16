Mumbai: Cop dies after over speeding tanker hits his bike

The rash and negligent driving by tanker drivers has claimed yet another life. This time of a 57-year-old police personnel attached to the Bhayandar police station who died due to serious head injuries which he had sustained after being hit by a tanker on the highway in Kashimira on Wednesday night. The deceased-Ashok Kashinath Patil (57) was an assistant sub-inspector who lived in the Kasarwadavli area of Thane and was known to be a disciplined and co-operative officer. According to the police, the incident was reported a little ahead of Hotel Pali Village on the highway at around 9:30 pm. Patil was on his way home when his bike was hit by an over-speeding water tanker. He suffered serious head injuries and succumbed two days later on Friday, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The tanker driver who has been identified as-Devendra Kumar Sahablal Yadav was booked under section 304 (a) of the IPC for causing death by negligence. This is apart from other sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act registered against the accused driver who was yet to be arrested till reports last came in. The accused is said to be a resident of Kajupada area. PSI-Pankaj Kilje from the Kashimira police station is conducting further investigations into the case.