Mumbai: Cop, aide arrested for accepting Rs 1.75 lakh bribe

Mumbai: The Mumbai unit of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two people, including a police inspector for taking a bribe. The arrest was made on Friday, after ACB laid a trap for inspector Santosh Gaikar (45), attached to Property Cell of crime branch police and Nayan Kamble (41), a non-banking company manager.

Police said the complainant was called for questioning at the Byculla office of EOW in a cheating case filed against him. After appearing before police, Gaikar demanded a bribe of Rs2 lakh to exclude the complainant’s involvement in the cheating case and asked him to deposit the money with Kamble.

As the complainant was unwilling to budge to corruption, he approached ACB and lodged a complaint. The ACB booked the duo under relevant sections.

The ACB laid a trap for the accused duo at Kamble’s Mira Road office and caught him red handed while accepting the bribe of Rs1.75 lakh. Police arrested Kamble, who revealed he was asked to accept the money on behalf of Gaikar, after which the cop was also arrested. Police recovered the bribe amount and are investigating the matter further.