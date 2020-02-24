Mumbai: Cop acquitted of rape case filed by lady constable

Mumbai: A sessions court last week acquitted a 32-year-old policeman of a rape charge that a woman constable had filed against him. The 24-year-old woman had accused the man of having forcible sexual relations with her on the promise of marriage. Additional Sessions Judge KS Hore also acquitted the man of the charges of cheating and criminal intimidation.

The woman constable was declared hostile by the prosecution after she did not support the case in court. She told the court during her deposition that she had wanted to marry the man, though she was aware he was already married. She also informed the court that she had filed the complaint in anger and that the policeman had not committed forcible sexual assault on her.

According to police complaint lodged in mid-2014, she had got married in 2010, but relations with her husband soured. She shifted to Mumbai after being recruited into service as a police constable in 2011. While she was mainly residing in Raigad with her mother, but later due to work, she started to stay at her younger sister’s house in Chunabhatti.