Mumbai: Cop accuses husband of sodomy and kin of domestic violence in Andheri

A 35-year-old policewoman has accused her husband of unnatural sex and his family of domestic violence. Acting on this Information, all the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Andheri police station. Police said that they are investigating the matter and have made arrests in connection to the case.

According to police sources, the complainant, who is a personnel of the Mumbai Police, approached Andheri Police on Monday and lodged a complaint against her husband and his family for domestic violence and unnatural sex against her husband. In her complaint, the policewoman claimed that her husband had allegedly forced himself and performed unnatural sex with her. But she kept mum since she was martially bound with him.

A few months later, the husband allegedly married another woman, while still being married to the complainant. When the woman tried to oppose the action and reasoned with her in-laws, the policewoman's husband, his parents and sister allegedly abused and assaulted her. After beating the trauma, the woman approached police and lodged a complaint.

A police officer said on condition of anonymity that acting on the complaint; two people have been arrested in connection to the case. While all the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating, domestic violence, unnatural sex, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, police are probing the case and are likely to record statements of the witnesses to corroborate the allegations leveled against them by the complainant.