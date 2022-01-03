e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 01:28 PM IST

Mumbai: Cook suspected of molesting girl killed in Mankhurd; two arrested

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Pixabay

Two people have been arrested for allegedly beating their cook (69) to death on suspicion of molesting a girl in Mankhurd area of Mumbai, say police.

(More details awaited)

