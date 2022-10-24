Mumbai: Contractual BEST workers go on flash strike again

BEST bus (Representative Photo) | File Image

BEST services in city and suburbs were affected last weekend after contractual workers with the agency appointed contractor went on a flash strike on October 22 and October 23 morning over a slew of issues including non-payment of Diwali bonuses.

Reports quoted BEST officials saying that the strike did not affect many operations since they sent their staff to take over the buses.

According to a Midday report, three companies have been running operations of wet-leased buses in the city on behalf of BEST. The workers’ union leader Shashank Rao was quoted saying that without arriving at proper solution for the long pending issues of contractual workers, such flash strikes may happen repeatedly.

Rao was quoted in the report saying that the contractual workers should be absorbed in regular service and get wages on par with the permanent employees and on time. He also suggested that they should not be penalised for the smallest of errors.

Previous strikes

This is not the fist time that the contractual workers have gone on strike. Earlier in July, over 60 buses of the total 275 mini buses run on wet lease stayed off roads owing to strike at Wadala depot over non-payment of due issues. Prior to their flash strike, 48 buses of the same contractor were not plying because on non-availability of the drivers.

On October 11, the conductors had gone on strike after the administration wrongfully penalised a conductor for damage in a ticket dispensing machine.

BEST, run by the Mumbai municipal corporation, is the second biggest mode of public transport in the city after suburban local trains. More than 30 lakh passengers travel by its around 3,700 buses.

BEST has hired 50 per cent of the fleet from private firms on wet lease.