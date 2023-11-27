Mumbai: Contractor Romin Chheda's Police Custody Extended In Oxygen Plant Scam Case

Contractor Romin Chheda | Twitter

The court has extended the police custody of the accused, Romin Chheda, arrested in the oxygen plant scam case, until November 29. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police had arrested Chheda on Friday.

The EOW produced Chheda in court and demanded an increase in his custody, which was opposed by Chheda's lawyer. Still, the court accepted the argument given by the police for Chheda's remand and increased his police custody.

The EOW officer told the court that an investigation is needed to determine with whose help Chheda secured this contract. The details of Chheda's bank accounts also need to be checked. The officer informed the court that Chheda has to be investigated regarding which BMC officer he had made the handover takeover report with.

Money has also been transferred to some fake companies through this company.

The EOW had registered a case at Nagpada Police Station in connection with the Oxygen Plant Scam a few days back. After registering this case, the police arrested the accused Romin Chheda during the investigation.