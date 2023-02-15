Mumbai: Contractor fails to finish work, Mulund plant to now process 8,000 MT garbage per day | Representative pic

Mumbai: After the closure of the Mulund dumping ground in October 2018, a contract was allotted to process the waste using the latest technologies at a cost of Rs731 crore. However, the contractor appointed by the BMC to process the waste has completed only 25% of the work so far. The BMC says it has imposed penalties on the contractor and now 8,000 metric tonnes (MT) of waste will be processed at the plant each day.

While the work was expected to be completed by the end of 2024, the project was delayed for two years due to Covid. The work was hastened in the last one and half years, but still, only 25% (17 lakh tonnes) of the 70 lakh tonnes of waste has been processed. The deadline for the project has already been extended to July 2025, said a civic source.

Difficulties during monsoon

“We have imposed a penalty on the contractor as per our contract conditions. Also, extra machinery and manpower have been put to work to achieve the deadline. Now, 8,000 MT per day is being processed at the site. During the monsoons, it becomes difficult to process waste, so we want to speed up the work to avoid further delays,” said a senior official from the solid waste management department.

The BMC had invited a tender to close the landfill in November 2015 but failed to get contractors who could use the latest technology to process the waste. Finally, the work was allotted in June 2018 and it was expected to be completed in six years.

The BMC collects around 6,300 MT of garbage from the city every day. While 5,500 MT is sent to the Kanjurmarg processing plant, another 700 MT is dumped at the Deonar dump yard. After the Deonar dumping ground, Mulund was the second largest in the city. It is spread over 24 hectares and has been in use since 1967. In 2018, the city's garbage reached 7,200 MT per day. Of this, 2,000 MT of waste was dumped at the Mulund site.

