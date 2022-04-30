Mumbai continues to witness surge in weekly covid-19 cases in fourth week of April

Mumbai continues to witness a surge in the weekly covid-19 cases in the fourth week of April. According to the data provided by the state health department, Mumbai recorded 549 covid cases between April 20 to 26 compared to 390 cases which was reported between April 13 to 19, which means a surge of 40.77 per cent in a week. Similarly Maharashtra also witnessed a surge of 44.63 per cent covid cases during the same period. Meanwhile, active cases have also risen to 42 percent in the city in the last 15 days, but only 27 patients are admitted to the hospitals and only three patients are on ventilators. Health officials have now directed all the district health officers to double up the covid-19 testing from the present numbers and have also asked to improve IEC for COVID-Appropriate Behaviour.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said there is not much surge in covid cases in the city as every alternate day cases will be down or increase. Most important thing is there is no hospitalisation of patients and over 98 per cent are asymptomatic. But still they have directed all the health officers to increase testing, contact tracing and keep close watch on the travellers coming from the city or state having more covid cases. “In the last week the test positivity rate was above one per cent but it has again come down which is a good sign. Moreover the weekly growth rate is also not more than 0.07 per cent, but we need to be on toes so that we don't see any further rise for which all have been directed to screen all high-risk people who can be super spreaders,” he said.

State health departments have come up with the action points drafted by the state government which have been circulated to all the districts and have been directed to follow it strictly to bring down the number and promote vaccination drive and wearing masks. Moreover all districts have to complete the ongoing work on oxygen generation plants and also keep the current oxygen storage full.

Given the continuous circulation of the virus, the state has also asked districts to improve influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) surveillance and promote vaccination in all categories. The state warned the districts about the low vaccination average in all categories compared to the national average.

Dr Lancelot Pinto, Consultant Pulmonologist and Epidemiologist, P D Hinduja Hospital said during the Omicron surge in January, we saw an uncoupling of the numbers of infections and the numbers of those who were hospitalized or died. This was attributed to the high rates of immunity offered by vaccination, prior infection or both (hybrid immunity). "Hopefully, this will continue to be the case. Individuals who are immunosuppressed, elderly or have comorbidities should be encouraged to receive their precautionary dose of vaccine to help boost their immunity, and thereby protect them from moderate to severe disease," he said.

Action Plan

Increase COVID-19 testing to at least double the present numbers immediately

• Have high level of suspicion and improve ILI and SARI surveillance

• Whenever 3-7 cases are found in a cluster, send the sample for genomic sequencing

• Impress upon people to wear masks atleast in closed spaces like cinemahalls, auditoria

and offices, etc. It is advisable to wear masks in public spaces

• Improved IEC for COVID-AppropriateBehaviour

• Complete the ongoing work for ECRP-II/PSA plants on priority

Oxygen storage created must be kept filled up

• Vaccination needs to be promoted. We are below national average in all categories

• Once the cases start increasing rapidly, keep a plan ready for non-COVID services

• Do not make, as a panic reaction, all government hospitals as COVID hospitals. Try to pool

patients at a few locations as hospitalisation is likely to be less

• Please make available DPDC/other local funds for completion of works pointed out in electric/fire audit of hospitals.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 06:47 PM IST