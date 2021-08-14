Mumbai: Contact tracing in city 1/10th of Centre protocol

Limited contact-tracing of Covid-19 patients during the second wave led to a surge in the number of cases in the city. From 30 contacts for every patient during the first wave last year, contact-tracing in Mumbai fell to 15 during the second wave this year. Though 30 contacts per infected person is what the Union health ministry mandates, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now tracing only three to five contacts for every case detected positive.

Civic officials, however, have attributed this drop in contact-tracing to wrong information given by the patients, or trouble remembering people they have recently met. Meanwhile, health experts believe that the civic body must ramp up the number of contacts tested, especially at a time when the rising Delta plus cases are a matter of concern.

Free Press Journal spoke to a 45-year-old Andheri resident, Jitendra Sharma, who had tested positive in July and was shifted to a hospital for treatment. He said the BMC medical staff didn’t question him about the number of people he met before testing positive. “When I received my report, the BMC staff came to my house, sealed it and transferred me to a hospital. They only questioned my sister at home, as she was a close contact. They said the information on other contacts is not needed,” said Sharma.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said reduced contact-tracing is only one of the many factors. He said it was difficult to trace 30 contacts for every positive patient, as most of them have trouble remembering who they had met. “We have been following the protocol issued by the Central government, but this ratio has fallen to 1:15 (15 contacts for every infected person) in the last two to three months.” Kakani said the BMC has now asked health workers to stick to the earlier protocol. A senior officer from the civic health department said strict measures have been adopted by the state government and the BMC to control the rising number of cases. Further, the government is following the measures initiated last year when the cases had peaked. However, there was no laxity in contact-tracing, he said. “People should try and remember who they are meeting every day so that it becomes easy for the civic body to trace close contacts and isolate them before they become super spreaders,” he said.

The official said, “Looking at the pattern and the incubation period, we could continue to see high numbers for some time. During this period, two things need to be strictly carried out – more vaccination and a strong testing drive.” He advocated the need for active intervention in the form of localised restrictions, including no congregation, no crowding in restaurants and weddings, etc. “Authorities should keep a check on positive patients in home quarantine, too, besides ensuring rules are not flouted,” he said.

A doctor said the present drop in the number of cases is due to strict measures taken by the BMC. “But reduced contact-tracing is an indirect invitation for the surge, which is an interplay of a more transmissible variant, dropping our guard and relaxation in norms for community gatherings,” he said. Now that the cases are on a decline, tracing and testing have to be ramped up, he said.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:22 PM IST