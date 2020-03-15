Mumbai: Consumer forum asks watch company, service centre to pay Rs 13K

Mumbai: A Parel Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum on Wednesday directed Casio company and its service centre in Dadar to pay over Rs 13,000 to a customer.

The forum found them guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act. The customer had bought a Casio watch paying Rs 6,427 in May 2017 through an e-commerce app. Six months after the purchase, he had to approach the company’s service centre as he found moisture under the glass of the watch.

As per the Navi Mumbai resident’s complaint before the forum, the service centre had immediately repaired the watch, but to his dismay two days later the problem recurred. Thereafter, the service centre sent the watch to Delhi to the company for repair. After 35 days the complainant received the watch and found that the problem persisted. He had approached the service centre again and it was sent to the company.

The complainant states that later he received a call from Casio company that he could get a different model of the watch at 50 per cent of its price. He paid Rs 4,000 and got the new watch, but this too turned out to have the same issue. He then exchanged the new watch for the old one from the company.

In June 2019, he filed a complaint with the forum demanding a new model of watch from the company and Rs 52,000 as compensation.