Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders ORRA Fine Jewellery To Refund ₹73,580 And Return Gold To Complainant

Mumbai Consumer Commission orders ORRA Fine Jewellery to refund ₹73,580 and return 54.04 grams of gold to the complainant | Representative Photo

Mumbai: In a ruling by the Mumbai Suburban Additional District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (DCDRC), ORRA Fine Jewellery has been directed to refund Rs. 73,580 as advance payment and return 54.04 grams of gold given in exchange for old jewellery to the complainant, Pratixa Vaza, within seven days. However, the commission dismissed Vaza's plea of mental harassment, stating that she had refused to accept her ornaments and the refunded amount.

Vaza, a resident of Ghatkopar, purchased jewellery worth Rs. 5,39,598 from ORRA’s store in R-City Mall. She made an advance payment of Rs. 73,580 on August 14-15, 2019, through credit card, with Rs. 1,98,890 adjusted for old jewellery. She issued six post-dated cheques for the remaining Rs. 2,67,128. However, the jewellery was not collected on the day of the transaction.

On August 17, 2019, Vaza discovered that the store had applied a 40% deduction on buyback, a condition she claimed was not disclosed. Feeling misled, she canceled the purchase and sought a refund, accusing the store of not explaining the terms.

ORRA Fine Jewellery defended its actions, calling the complaint baseless, arguing that Vaza was aware of the terms and had refused the return of her melted gold. The commission ruled against legal compensation, stating that the matter could have been resolved through mutual discussion without legal recourse.