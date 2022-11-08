Mumbai: Consumer Commission orders inquiry against Bandra-based society for faulty declaration | Representative pic

Mumbai: In a rare order, a district consumer commission, while dismissing a complaint, has ordered an inquiry against the complainant to be conducted under Section 340 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) over a faulty complaint.

The direction of the inquiry has been given to the registrar of the commission, regarding a faulty declaration made before the commission.

The order of inquiry was passed on November 4 by RG Wankhade (president) and SV Kalal (member) of the Additional Mumbai Suburban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. It was passed after a complaint was filed by Bandra-based Amber Croft Annexe Co-Operative Housing Society against Shree Ahuja Properties Pvt Ltd, its directors Jagdish B Ahuja and Rautam Jagdish Ahuja, and Amber Croft Co-Operative Housing Society.

Promised amenities not provided by society

Amber Croft Annexe – a registered society with 14 members – passed a resolution to file a case against the four opponents over non-demarcation of boundary and encroachment of society office by Amber Croft, non-transfer of property rights and conveyance when their building came up and a society was formed. The members alleged that they are paying municipal tax but stilt and open space parking have also not been given. They argued that it was the duty of the directors to ensure that the schedule of the property and property card are transferred in the name of the complainant when the society was formed.

Amber Croft, on the other hand, argued that they had transferred rights, title and interest in 50 per cent of a plot to the developer Shree Ahuja. The developer constructed a building of the complainant by utilising the remaining FSI of Amber Croft and TDR purchased from the market and sold the flats to purchasers. The developer and its directors argued that Amber Croft developed the plot by utilising FSI and the new building was required to be a member of the old one.

During the hearing, it was stated that the developers were merely contractors who were approached to build a vertical building. Since the BMC did not allow that, it was decided to have a horizontal expansion by fusing a new wing to the parent society and that the new flats were to be purchased from Amber Croft through Shree Ahuja. It was also stated that the new flats had to be members of the original society to avail any of the benefits like parking and that it was clear through the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). There was no talk on giving conveyance and the MoU made it clear that ownership will always remain with the parent society.

Annexe society was illegally formed: Amber Croft

Amber Croft said that the Annexe society was illegally formed and they had not given up their rights to the contractors. It further argued that the contents of the complaint were fabricated and major facts intentionally not disclosed. A complait before the deputy registrar (H-West ward) had resulted in declaring Amber Croft Annexe as illegal.

The commission observed that Amber Croft Annexe was formed, deregistered and deregistration set aside but there was no one authorised to pursue the complaint. Even though the complainant society passed a resolution, one person was attending without any authority and so there was a serious lacuna on part of the complainant. It further observed that records showed that the complainant society, in violation of terms and in breach of the agreement, formed its own society which would not be entitled to seek conveyance because it is an errant society.



On the question of inquiry, the commission noted, “From the above discussion, it would be clear that the action taken by the complainant of forming the society against the MoU and the agreements clearly shows the breach of it. Prima facie the allegations in the complaint are contrary to the documents of the MoU and the sale agreement. In such circumstances, the inquiry under Section 340 of CrPC is necessary. Therefore, we direct that an inquiry be initiated against the complainant. The registrar of this commission to act accordingly.”

