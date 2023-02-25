Mumbai: Consumer Commission directs Total Health to refund weight loss treatment fee to Borivali woman

A district consumer commission has directed Total Health (By Anjali Mukharjee) to refund weight loss treatment fee to a Borivali resident after she decided to not go ahead with it.

The complainant changed her mind on the same day after paying the fees but since a doctor had examined her, five percent fee was asked to be deducted from the full amount she paid in an exparte order in which Total did not appear.

The commission also directed ₹5,000 towards mental agony and litigation cost be given and that nine per cent interest per annum will be levied on fee if not refunded in 60 days.

The order dated February 24 was passed by Preethi Chamikutty and Shraddha Jalnapurkar, members of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Suburban, after a complaint by Mayuri Thakur against Health Total (By Anjali Mukharjee - as spelt in the order) both based out of Borivali (west).

Customer backtracks on treatment, loses ₹55,200

To get a treatment on how to reduce her weight Thakur had approached Health Total in October 2019. She had to take a prescription for a year to lose weight. For that she paid a fee of ₹55,200 for which she got transaction receipt only.

But on the same day she had a change of mind and requested a refund saying she did not want to go ahead with the treatment. She sent a text message and even visited the branch the next day but Total Health refused to give her the refund. Thakur followed up with customer care but when she did not get any respite, she filed a complaint with the Consumer Commission.

Total Health refuses to refund customer

Since Total did not appear before the Commission, an exparte order was passed against her. During the hearing, the Commission observed that Thakur was a consumer as she had paid money and was also seen by a doctor at Total who directed her how to go about losing weight so it is right to pay for the service. However, since Total did not appear, the allegations and documents submitted against it went unchallenged despite there being an opportunity for the same.

Stating that it is unjustified to keep the fees without giving any service, the Commission stated that there was deficiency in service on the part of Total. It then directed that five percent of the fee be deducted from the total money for the diagnosis done by the doctor and Rs 52,400 remaining amount be paid. It said that had Total refunded the money, the complaint would not have arisen, which led to mental and physical harassment to Thakur.