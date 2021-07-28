Mumbai: Constable suspended for misuse of police quarters

A constable posted with Wadala Truck Terminus police station has been suspended for giving the keys of a flat in police residential quarters to another constable for celebrating a birthday party. Narayan Hireman Ingle handed over the keys to Pravin Sarvode without the permission of his superiors. Sarvode is said to have organised his son’s birthday party in the flat with loud music and dance by a group of transgender persons.

The police said Ingle is a line-orderly for the police quarters in Pratiksha Nagar. An official said the party was on July 23 in flat number 703, but Ingle didn’t inform his superiors about it. He said usually the line-orderly submits the keys with his superiors, if the flat is vacant. “Instead, Ingle misused the premises for personal work. Such an act defames the culture of the Mumbai police in general,” the police officer added. As per an order from the deputy commissioner of police, Zone 4, Ingle was suspended on July 25.