Mumbai constable held by ACB for demanding Rs 10 lakh bribe from contractor

Mumbai: A constable was held by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau in Malwani for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh as bribe from a contractor, an official said on Tuesday.

The contractor had constructed some illegal tenements in the area and constable Ganesh Salunkhe (38) demanded Rs 10 lakh to ensure he did not face a case under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, the official said.

"He was already paid Rs 3 lakh by the contractor who then approached the ACB. Salunkhe was held in a trap while accepting Rs 1 lakh in Malwani police station. A case has been registered under Prevention of Corruption Act," the official added.