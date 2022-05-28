Mumbai constable dies by suicide | File Photo

A police constable with the Mumbai Police was found to have died by suicide in his Kanjurmarg residence late on Friday night.

According to the Kanjurmarg police, the deceased, Nikhil Sable, was attached to the Marol Unit of the Local Arms division and used to share a rented apartment in Karve Nagar with some friends. The police said that at around 10 p.m. on Friday, one of Sable's roommates came home and rang the doorbell, but received no response for a long time. He then called the police and a team was dispatched to the spot.

“Our team broke the door down and found that he had taken the extreme step. He was rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission,” senior police inspector Iqbal Gani Avalkar, Kanjurmarg police station said.

The police did not find any suicide note in the house or on Sable's person and inquiries so far indicate that he was under stress due to some loans he had taken, which might be the reason behind his extreme step.

“Sable had taken loans amounting to Rs 1.75 lakh, which he was unable to repay. We have not found any evidence pointing to any harassment by the bank or recovery agents, nor have our investigations thrown up any indications of foul play. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered in connection with the incident,” Avalkar said.