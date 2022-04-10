Mumbai: Constable booked for stalking female colleague at Khar

The Khar Police have booked a police constable on Sunday for allegedly stalking and harassing a female constable from the same police station on WhatsApp. While she approached the police and lodged a complaint, the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. Police said that the accused constable has not been arrested yet and a probe is underway.

According to police sources, a case was registered at Khar police station after the victim complained to the senior officials about the misconduct and inappropriate messaging of the accused at odd hours on WhatsApp. A senior official said that matters escalated when the accused sent a marriage proposal to the woman despite her warning the suspect of not message.

While no arrests were made till Sunday evening, a primary probe has revealed that the accused used to text the woman police officer late at night. An official said that the suspect had texted the victim at 12 AM on April 8, and after being fed up with the behaviour of the officer, the victim filed a complaint at the Khar police station.

Acting on the complaint of a female police officer, a case under the Indian Penal Code sections 354 (d) (stalking), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and under the IT Act 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material) was registered against the suspect.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 09:57 PM IST