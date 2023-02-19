Mumbai: Conman poses as friend on WhatsApp, siphons off ₹92,000

Representative photo

A 57-year-old Yoga instructor lost ₹92,000 after falling prey to social media fraud. The aggrieved had received a WhatsApp message from a person who impersonated her Los Angeles-based friend.

The fraudster told her that she urgently needed financial assistance to meet the hospital expenditures of her father and induced the aggrieved to pay money.

According to the Andheri police, the complainant received a WhatsApp message on Wednesday, mentioning the name of her Los Angeles-based friend. In the message, the victim's 'friend' stated that her father had been hospitalised and she was in urgent need of financial help.

The fraudster then shared bank account details with the complainant and managed to get ₹25,000 and ₹67,000 in two different transactions, the police said, adding that the WhatsApp number, from which the woman had received the message, later went incommunicado.

The woman then contacted her friend on the number which she had saved in her contact list. She was shocked to know that neither her friend's father was hospitalised nor she made any request for financial help. Realising that she has been duped, the aggrieved lodged a police complaint.

A case was registered under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code as well as sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

