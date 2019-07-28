Mumbai: Conman dupes youth of Rs 3.5 lakh by promising jobs

Mumbai: LT Marg Police recently arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly promising government jobs to people, claiming to be a deputy collector. The accused has been identified as Vinay Walavalkar, a resident of Thane. According to LT Marg Police, a person was promised a government job by Walavalkar in 2013. For this, Walavalkar charged him Rs 3.5 lakh, which the person paid him over a period of time. But when six years had passed and neither had Walavalkar got him a job nor did he return the money.

Finally, the victim approached LT Marg Police, which registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of cheating (420), cheating by personation (419), personating a public servant (170) and began looking for him. Walavalkar was recently arrested from Thane. Police said Walavalkar had been arrested for similar offences on multiple occasions. In 2007, he was arrested by Colaba Police for allegedly swindling several people by promising them cheap flats. His modus operandi was to identify himself as a high-level government official. Sometimes, he would impress people by flaunting his proximity to top politicians and bureaucrats. He would confirm railway tickets of his targets and then demand huge amounts of money from them.