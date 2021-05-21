Mumbai: Congress wants 33% quota restoration for backward classes in promotions

Congress, which is sharing power with NCP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra reiterated its demand for the withdrawal of the government notification on cancellation of 33% reservation in promotions for those employed through quotas in the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) and Special Backward Classes (SBC) categories.

Senior party leader and Energy Minister Nitin Raut, who made a strong demand at the cabinet sub-committee meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Wednesday, said if the government notification is not withdrawn, Congress will take an aggressive posture, as it does not want any deviation from the provisions of the Common Minimum Programme framed unanimously by the three parties at the time of government formation.

The government had issued a notification on May 7 to scrap 33% quota in promotions two days after the Supreme Court had cancelled 12% quota in education and 13% in government jobs for the Maratha community. The General Administration Department, which issued a notification, had cited the Bombay High Court decision to scrap the promotion quota. However, after Raut’s protest, the issue has been referred to the law and judiciary department to seek its opinion.