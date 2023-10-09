Mumbai Congress Urges Scrapping of New Open Spaces Policy, Demands Involvement of Corporators | FPJ

Mumbai Congress has demanded that the new policy draft on open spaces in the city be scrapped and not be implemented without consulting corporators, the public representatives. A delegation led by city president Prof. Varsha Gaikwad met Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday and handed over a memorandum pointing out flaws in the new policy.

Mumbai Congress also emphasised that approving the policy without any discussion with public representatives of over two crore citizens is illegal and dangerous for democracy.

BMC's old policy regarding vacant lots

As per BMC's old policy regarding vacant lots, the corporation had leased plots to many developers or organizations. Under that policy, construction of offices or buildings was allowed on only 25 to 30 percent of the total area. However, along with construction, sports and other activities were expected to be carried out. Congress claimed that out of all the developers and organizations, around 27 minted crores simply by setting up offices and buildings without conducting any sports or activities.

According to the new policy, it has been decided to refund 50 percent of the total building cost and other construction on the plot without taking the plots back from the developers and institutions. Moreover, the plot will be given to the same developer or organization for the next 10 years.

"This means that these developers are earning through BMC's and crores of people's losses. Moreover, these same people will be taking possession of the plots again under the new policy," explained Varsha Gaikwad.

At present, there are 1104 vacant lots in Mumbai spread across an area of 562 hectares. 1,000 of these are already developed by the corporation, while 53 sites have been offered to developers. Now, the question of the remaining 40 spaces remains, and all this chaos is for these 40 spaces.

"BMC spent Rs 1,700 crores only on beautification, which is of no benefit to Mumbaikars. The corporation should invest 350-400 crores more and develop these open spaces for Mumbaikars, which will be useful for them," said Prof. Varsha Gaikwad.

Before the approval of this significant policy regarding vacant seats in Mumbai, it was expected to be discussed in the House.

"It is unconstitutional to make such an important decision through an administrator appointed by the state government when the BMC corporators are powerless. The intention behind this decision seems to be to benefit 27 people, but nobody spared a thought for Mumbaikars. Open spaces are a fundamental right of Mumbaikars, and a policy that encroaches on it is completely unjust," Gaikwad stated.

