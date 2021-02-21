Mumbai: Congress to discuss strategy ahead of upcoming civic & local body elections in Maharashtra

Pressure is mounting on the state Congress leadership to fight the ensuing civic and local body elections independently in a serious bid to revive and rejuvenate the party organisation in Maharashtra. This is despite the Congress with 44 members sharing the power with Shiv Sena and NCP in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government since November 2019 in the state. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee’s Parliamentary Board chaired by newly appointed president Nana Patole will meet on February 23, to review the preparations and decide strategy for the forthcoming local body elections by strengthening the party organization.

Patole after formally taking over as the State unit chief has repeatedly said that the Congress was geared up to go solo in the upcoming local and civic body elections. He insisted that the party will go by the views expressed by the grassroot workers for fighting ensuing polls independently and thereby regain Congress party’s glory. He has, however, clarified that Congress party’s move will not in any way pose any threat to the MVA government and it will complete its five year tenure.

The Mumbai Regional Congress Committee President Bhai Jagtap has announced that the party will field its nominees in all 227 wards of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation slated for 2022.

Even though there has been no formal decision by the Congress, the meeting scheduled on Tuesday will take stock of the party's preparedness and discuss strategy in civic and local bodies which will go for polls. Party insiders believe that announcements by Patole and Jagtap are a bargaining strategy for working out a possible alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP against BJP.

Tuesday’s meeting comes days after Shiv Sena and NCP have reached a unanimous view to jointly contest Mumbai, Pune and other civic body polls. They have also decided to discuss at the right time with Congress to accommodate in the alliance.

Meanwhile, the Congress party on Tuesday will also decide the action plan to launch a state wide agitation against the farm laws and also to create a public awareness campaign against the fuel price hike.