Mumbai: Congress puts up posters asking PM Narendra Modi why he sent COVID-19 vaccines abroad

Congress, which is a key ruling partner with Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, on Thursday, displayed posters across Mumbai that targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the present COVID-19 vaccination issue. "Modiji, why did you send our children’s vaccines abroad?" the party asked in the posters.

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee working president and former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Charan Singh Sapra told the Free Press Journal, "Through these posters, Congress wants to highlight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government's policy paralysis, its failure in framing a national vaccination policy and running a vaccine diplomacy when citizens in the country are struggling to get the doses." He said the Modi government is answerable to the people.

The party announced its Arrest Me Too campaign after the Delhi Police arrested over 17 people for displaying similar posters there. Its leaders have also changed their display pictures on social media platforms to voice their opposition to the arrests.

Congress has said that tough questions will be asked to the PM if people don’t get vaccines, medicines and oxygen. “Lodge offences against us, arrest us and tear our posters; but how will you shut our voice? How will you prohibit us from asking questions? Why were the vaccines sent to various countries? These are the questions in the minds of 130 crore people. BJP must answer,’’ said the state Congress chief spokesman Sachin Sawant.