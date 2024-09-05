 Mumbai: Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi Meets Elderly Hit Over Beef Suspicion (Video)
Mumbai: Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi Meets Elderly Hit Over Beef Suspicion (Video)

Mumbai: Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi Meets Elderly Hit Over Beef Suspicion (Video)

Accompanied by Congress MLAs Aslam Shaikh and Ameen Patel, the parliamentarian visited the elderly at Sion Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 01:37 AM IST
Mumbai: Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi Meets Elderly Hit Over Beef Suspicion | X/ @ShayarImran

MP Imran Pratapgarhi on Wednesday met Ashraf Ali, the 72-year-old man who was attacked by fellow passengers on a moving train in Nashik district after they suspected him of carrying beef. Accompanied by Congress MLAs Aslam Shaikh and Ameen Patel, the parliamentarian visited the elderly at Sion Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Dubbing the attack as state-sponsored violence, Pratapgarhi questioned the law and order situation in Maharashtra. “Where were the railway police when the man was being beaten,” he asked. The Rajya Sabha MP asserted that the saffron party is fuelling communal violence, anticipating defeat in the assembly elections.

Accusing the BJP-ruled states of encouraging such violence, he also slammed Nitesh Rane for his alleged remark of entering mosques to hit Muslims. “The Prime Minister, who is on a visit to Brunei, expresses his love in front of that country's leaders by visiting a mosque,” said Pratapgarhi. However, an MLA from his own party uses threatening language. If the PM had taken him as well on the Brunei trip, the MLA might have developed feelings of love, he added.

A video that went viral last week on social media shows a group of people assaulting Ali, while verbally abusing him. The Government Railway Police has identified some of the accused. 

