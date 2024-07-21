Mumbai: Congress MLA Hiraman Khoskar Meets CM Shinde Over Encroachment Issue Amid Cross-Voting Allegation



In the backdrop of cross-voting allegations in the state council elections, Congress MLA from Igatpur Hiraman Khoskar met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Thane Anand Ashram, a memorial of late Shivsainik Anand Dighe. While speaking to the media, he said he met Shinde on the issue of encroachment in his constituency.

While speaking to media Khoskar said, “There are many shops in my constituency like tea stalls, hardware and shops related to agricultural goods. These stall and shop owners are farmers, who lost their lands in dam projects and other government projects. They have the right to sell agricultural-related goods. The authorities had issued notice to these shops and an encroachment removal drive will be started from tomorrow. The officials have asked for police protection too. Hence, I have come here to stop the encroachment removal process.”

“I will strongly oppose the encroachment removal drive, if they demolish the shops, around 300 families will lose their livelihood. Therefore, all the shop owners have come along with me to meet the CM,” Khoskar said.

A few days back CM and DCM had directed not to demolish those structures, but the authority is still taking action. I requested the chief minister to transfer the officer who didn't listen to the orders of Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Shinde assured me to issue orders to regularise the structures,” added Khoskar.

The Igatpuri MLA said that his name is being dragged into the cross-voting controversy so that he can be denied a ticket for the next Assembly election.

Twenty-five Congress MLAs were told to vote for the party candidate Pradnya Satav, seven MLAs were told to vote for Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Milind Narvekar and six MLAs were asked to vote for PWP leader Jayant Patil.

“Satav got 25 votes. Narvekar got six Congress votes. So one MLA cross-voted. Nobody knows who it was. Jayant Patil did not get a single Congress vote. This means all six MLAs cross-voted. But nobody is talking about them, but I am being defamed even though I followed the party’s instructions entirely,” Khoskar said.

A few days back, Khoskar had openly spoken against Congress state president Nana Patole. He alleged many MLAs are disappointed with the leadership of Patole,