Mumbai: Congress Meeting At Garware Club Plans To Challenge Mahayuti Govt And Strengthen Party For State Elections

Mumbai: Congress general secretary, K C Venugopal said that MVA alliance parties have decided to contest elections together to topple the corrupt Mahayuti government. Venugopal also informed that action against the traitors who cross voted in State council elections has been taken and information related to it will be shared soon.

After getting remarkable success in Maharashtra. Congress Party has once again started preparation to win maximum seats in up coming State assembly election. On that backdrop, a meeting was held in the Garware club at Churchgate wherein State Party incharge Ramesh Chennithala, State Party President, Nana Patole, former CM Prithviraj Chavan, opposition leader in State assembly, Vijay Vaddetiwar, former union Home minister, Sushil Kumar Shinde and all MPs and MLAs of Maharashtra were present.

While speaking to Media KC Venugopal said that discussion was held in the meeting to make strong organisational structure of Congress party in Maharashtra. "we will face the election with full strength. BJP is defeated in Loksabha and recent state assembly by polls.Now, People of Maharashtra demanding change. all the alliance parties of MVA will contest election together and decided to uproot the existing Mahayuti government." Said Chnnithala.

"It is the wish of Congress party to remove Mahabhrashta Yuti from the power. BJP party has misused the government mechanism in Loksabha and Bypoll elections, despite they lost the election. After Ayodhya, BJP is defeated by people in Badrinath constituency too. In Maharashtra there is picture of change in government." Said K C Venugopal.

Venugopal also warned that indiscipline in party will not be tolerated anymore and action against MLAs who cross voted has been taken and decision will be shared soon.

State president Nana Patole said "Congress Party will fight for democracy and Pride of Maharashtra. We will not let Maharashtra be slave of Gujarat and we will also not allow to sell property of Maharashtra to Gujarat."

Patole said "Birth Anniversary of Late Rajiv Gandhi will be celebrated on August 20 in Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi and Party President Mallikarjun Kharge will remain present for the program And campaigning will be start for the state assembly election from that day"