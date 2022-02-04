Mumbai: Congress may drop plans of going solo as chorus is getting louder for tie-up with Shiv Sena in BMC polls

Chorus is getting louder in the Congress, which is sharing power with Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra, to drop its plan to go solo in the ensuing BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections but fight in an alliance with Shiv Sena. A large number of party corporators and cadre are in favour of Congress joining hands with Shiv Sena in a serious bid to defeat BJP which has already announced Mission 2022. State party chief Nana Patole and Mumbai unit president Bhai Jagtap have been repeatedly announcing going solo in the upcoming civic and local body polls.

Majority of corporators have hinted at the Congress contesting the upcoming BMC elections with Shiv Sena and Congress. However, a section of them fears that Congress may lose the minority community’s support. ‘’There are few takers as the Congress is currently sharing power with Shiv Sena and NCP and is able to keep the minority community in good humour. BJP is a common rival for three parties and an alliance will help to give a united fight,’’ said a senior minister who has been against Congress fighting BMC elections independently.

A large number of corporators will again meet and later seek the intervention of the senior ministers and leaders for the party taking a final decision on a pre-poll alliance with Shiv Sena. The corporators expected a clarity from the party high command so that they can be ready with the groundwork.

This development coincided with NCP Minister Nawab Malik’s announcement that the party is keen for an alliance with Shiv Sena and Congress for BMC elections. However, the party will also assess the situation of going solo if the alliance does not work out.

Leader of Opposition in BMC Ravi Raja said the party leaders will decide whether to go solo or tie up with Shiv Sena.

On the other hand, Jagtap pointed out that the views raised with regard to alliance will be put forward before Congress high command which will take a final decision.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 09:39 PM IST