Mumbai: Congress loses a stalwart with huge potential in Pilot, says former MP Priya Dutt

On a day when Sachin Pilot was sacked as Rajasthan Congress president and deputy chief minister for rebellion, former MP Priya Dutt on Tuesday said it was "unfortunate" the party has lost stalwart young leaders with great potential like him and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Dutt said she did not believe that being ambitious is "wrong".

"Another friend leaves the party both sachin and jyotirajya were colleagues and good friends unfortunately our party has lost 2 stalwart young leaders with great potential.

I don't believe being ambitious is wrong. They have worked hard through the most difficult times," the former MP from Mumbai tweeted.

Pilot has not made his next move clear yet.

Scindia, a senior leader from Madhya Pradesh and once a loyalist of Gandhi family, quit the party in March this year and joined the BJP.

His exit, along with 22 MLAs of the Congress, led to collapse of then Kamal Nath government.